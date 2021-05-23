Nuno addresses his next step after ‘very emotional’ Wolves farewell

Nuno Espirito Santo said he was “very emotional” after his final match as Wolves head coach but gave little away about what is next for him.

Wolves lost 2-1 to Manchester United at Molineux in their final match of the season. It was also their first game since it was announced that Nuno would be leaving the club this summer. There was no farewell win, but it was still a special occasion for the coach, who was given a fitting send-off by the Wolves fans.

It remains unclear what the future holds for Nuno, but he was thankful for the reception he got after the game.

He told BT Sport: “I promised that I would stay strong but it was very special and very emotional. I will miss it.

“It means a lot, it means football is back and it means this is the first game of the football we love with fans and atmosphere. It was special.”

Nuno was quickly connected with the Tottenham job after his exit was announced but cold water was poured on those links. He remained coy about his next step, saying he would have a rest first.

He added: “What do I want to do? Now I want to rest. We will have holidays and a break. Then, let’s see. The future is here. Day by day, let’s see.

“It is not about style, it is about the unit. Style is something you can have. If you chase that good game as we did, we did it as a unit, as a group. Everyone involved and committed. That is what I meant.

“We had bad injuries and injuries to important players but at the same time we found solutions. It was a tough season but it is a season with all the circumstances I reflect on it and I am very proud.”

Solskjaer explains Man Utd risks

Meanwhile, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the achievement of going the whole Premier League season unbeaten away and admitted he had taken some risks to complete it.

Addressing their unbeaten away record, Solskjaer told MUTV: “It was about time we did!

“We haven’t done it before, so what an achievement by all the players. They have been excellent.

“I knew that we did put this record on the line by making all the changes, but we had to. One because we believed in these players, and two because the other players have played so much this season and needed an energy boost for Wednesday.

“We played this in the spirit of Man Utd and Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Sir Matt (Busby), definitely. You have to take risks, but we believed in them.”