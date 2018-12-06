Nuno Espirito Santo not getting too carried away with Chelsea win

Nuno Espirito Santo believes his Wolves team “have a long way to go” after their morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea last night.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck in the 18th minute when his effort hit Conor Coady and flew in.

Ryan Bennett’s goal-saving tackle denied Willian in the first half and Alvaro Morata missed an excellent chance immediately after the break.

Wolves then turned the game in four second half minutes. Jimenez drilled through Kepa Arrizabalaga after 59 minutes before Jota tapped in at the far post from Matt Doherty’s cross after Andreas Christensen and Willian gave the ball away.

The win lifted Wolves up to 12th and was their first win for two months after five defeats in their previous six games.

Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I think everybody enjoyed it – everybody from Wolves of course.

“It was a good performance and even in the first half we were pleased that we stayed organised and compact.

“When we got level I felt, and Molineux felt, we were back in the game.

“That is credit to the boys and the the crowd for how they were noisy and backed the team.

“We worked hard and got the result but we have a long way to go.”