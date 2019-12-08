Nuno Espirito Santo pinpoints key moment that cost Wolves victory

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the battling tendencies his side showed in securing a 2-2 draw with Brighton, but expressed disappointment in a key moment that harmed their chances of victory.

The visitors extended their unbeaten league run to twelve games, but failed to climb back up into fifth spot after settling for a draw at The Amex Stadium.

A double for Portuguese forward Diogo Jota book-ended goals from the Seagulls‘ Neal Maupay and Davy Propper in an action-packed affair.

Speaking to the BBC following the match, Santo said: “It was a tough game, competitive and emotional.

“I am proud of how we stayed organised. We did not do well when he had to restart the game after the 1-1: we should not have played a horizontal pass that was intercepted.

“We are very proud of what we are achieving day by day but we want to keep on going, we need to compete and prepare ourselves for the last game in the Europa League.

“The hardest part of the fixtures is going to start now: it will be tough for everybody.”

The draw moved Wolves up to sixth place ahead of Jose Mourinho’s resurgent Tottenham, while Brighton stay in twelth place but move level on points with Freddie Ljungberg’s beleaguered Arsenal.

