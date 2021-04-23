Nuno offers honest, four-sentence response to links with Tottenham job

Nuno Espirito Santo has played down links with the Tottenham Hotspur job and insists he has “no doubts” about his future at Wolves.

One of the managers mentioned as a possible successor to Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, Nuno has done a fine job at Molineux. After guiding them out of the Championship, he has established them as a consistent Premier League force. They are currently on course for another mid-table finish.

Former Porto boss Nuno may be tempted to return to a club of greater European pedigree. But that doesn’t appear to be on his mind and he quashed any thought that he could take the Spurs job.

In charge of Wolves since 2017, Nuno said: “I have a contract. When I sign a contract there is nothing that I can say more.

“It’s my decision to sign a contract and that’s what I want to say. When I make a decision like that there’s no doubts in my mind.”

Nuno will instead be focusing on his upcoming tasks with Wolves. Next up is a home match against Burnley on Sunday.

They will have to do so without midfielder Ruben Neves though, who remains in isolation after a positive test for Covid-19.

Nuno said: “Ruben’s still in isolation. He’s been tested and he’s not allowed yet to join the group.

“It’s strange because he has been off more days than the protocol demands of isolation. It’s hard to understand.

“Respect of course to the health of the players and everybody, but it’s been very tough with the delays of the results and the period of isolations for all teams. It’s creating enormous problems.”

Nuno outlines Neves plan

At present, all Neves can do is work on his fitness levels at home.

“Since the first test the concentration of the virus is still higher than what is allowed to rejoin the group,” Nuno explained. “We’ve raised questions saying what is the level because Ruben is OK.

“He’s working by himself at home and we are trying to provide him with what we can in terms of fitness.

“He feels good and we are just waiting for the levels to decrease so he can rejoin us.

“We try to provide fitness sessions (for isolating players) at their own home. Some of them have space and the weather is also helping.

“One of the coaches go there and with proper distance give them a training session, but it’s not the same.”

