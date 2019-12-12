Nuno Espirito Santo reveals what hattrick hero must do to take next step

Wolves came out comfortable 4-0 victors over Turkish side Besiktas, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo handed out some free advice to their match-winner.

The star of the show was undoubtedly substitute Diogo Jota after the Portguese bagged a second-half treble in 11 minutes as Wolves routed Besiktas at Molineux.

But Braga’s 4-2 win at Slovan Bratislava forced them to settle for second in Group K and they will not be seeded in the draw for the last 32.

Leander Dendoncker also netted but Jota made it five goals in two games after his brace at Brighton on Sunday, with Nuno insisting he must not let his standards drop.

Nuno said: “He must do what he is doing every day, be really competitive, train well and prepare himself.

“Be like he is on the pitch, always fighting, always looking for space, always running. Keep on keeping going.

“When you make something (a substitution) you try to change the game and try to find the best solution, sometimes it works out sometimes it doesn’t.

“We want players to make an impact, Diogo did fantastically, well done.”

After a forgettable first half, Jota was thrown on after 56 minutes and by the 68th he had scored three times and Wolves were 4-0 up.

He tapped in Pedro Neto’s cross with his first touch 77 seconds after coming on before netting after Dendoncker’s drive was turned onto the bar by Utku Yuvakuran.

Dendoncker’s header made it 3-0 and Jota completed his hat-trick a minute later, turning in Oskar Buur’s centre.

He became the first Wolves player to score a European treble since Derek Dougan in 1971.

Nuno added: “It was a good game, we played well, we scored goals, defended well and were organised. It was a well played game.

“It was a tough competition and we’ve progressively got better. We fight game-by-game and it’s taken us to the knockout stage.

“We are delighted to be there but now we put it aside and wait for the draw.”

