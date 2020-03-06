Nuno explains why Wolves will take Brighton as seriously as Olympiacos

Nuno Espirito Santo insists that Wolves must take the same approach in all their games as they balance their Premier League duties with the Europa League.



Brighton travel to Molineux on Saturday having won just once in their last 13 Premier League games.

Graham Potter’s side are just a point above the bottom three while Wolves only sit outside the top five on goal difference.

Nuno is wary, though, as they continue to chase the Champions League.

He said: “It’s not about the table, it’s about your opponent. It’s going to be very difficult, Graham since the beginning has implemented an idea, a pattern of play, it’s a good team, full of quality players.

“We have to compete and focus only on the task we have to do during the game, preparing and competing (for) every ball. We don’t change.

“We have to prepare well. There can be multiple options on the Brighton team, but full of quality players and a good way of playing football.”

Nuno is without wing-back Jonny and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (both ankle) for the game as Wolves aim for a third straight top-flight win after a 3-2 success at Tottenham last week.

They also travel to Olympiacos next week for Thursday’s Europa League last 16 first leg.

“The players go through the season, good performance, bad performance, moments they feel more capable and confident,” Nuno told a press conference.

“We realise there are ups and downs, we try to find solutions to maintain and sustain, through the competition, the level of performance, individually and as a team.

“We don’t do anything different. I think the credit is for the players, the way they prepare, they rest, they recover, they compete, it’s all about them and the team spirit they have.

“Diogo (Jota) is doing OK, Matt (Doherty) also, not only them, all the team is ready to compete, knowing and realising it’s about the team, not individuals.”