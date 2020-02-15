Nuno Espirito Santo sick of VAR as Wolves are denied big win

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo questioned another controversial VAR call against Wolves after their 0-0 draw with Leicester.

Willy Boly’s first-half header was disallowed after a video review ruled Pedro Neto was millimetres offside in the build up.

Hamza Choudhury was sent off for the Foxes after picking up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Leander Dendoncker with 14 minutes left.

But Wolves were left frustrated and only Sheffield United, with five, have had more goals ruled out by VAR decisions in the Premier League this term.

Nuno said: “There used to be an expression here in England about ‘clear daylight.’ in these decisions.

“The law is the law, but is there a clear advantage? I’m still positive, I’m upset of course because Molineux was buzzing and suddenly was down.

“Something has to be done. When you have something and someone takes it away, you don’t like it but the law is the law.

“I’m not a specialist on refereeing, we are not judging the work of the referees here. I’m frustrated with the situation and all that is involved. We should not be sitting here talking about this.”

The point lifted Wolves to seventh in the Premier League, three points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United, with fifth now possibly offering a Champions League spot after Manchester City’s two-year European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Nuno played down the race for fifth, though, saying: “You think we are chasing something? We chase a good moment to recover and Sunday we are going to start preparing for Thursday (in the Europa League against Espanyol).

“We don’t think about anything else. Thursday is going to be very tough.”

Nuno, meanwhile, has admitted he is still waiting on a new contract offer but remains relaxed over his future.

The Wolves manager’s current deal expires in 2021 with nothing fresh on the table. Read more…