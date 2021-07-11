New Tottenham boss Nuno given chance to hijack €20m Wolves signing

Nuno Espirito Santo could try to persuade Tottenham Hotspur to hijack any deal for Wolves to sign Vitinha on a permanent basis, according to a report.

Vitinha spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolves from FC Porto. Nuno gave him 22 appearances, from which he scored once. Wolves have the option to buy him permanently for €20m, but have delayed activating it so far.

It is still within their right to do so, but they may have to hurry up. According to Mercado Azul, Tottenham have launched a rival bid to sign the midfielder.

After coaching him at Molineux for a season, Nuno could try to take Vitinha with him to Tottenham. The 47-year-old was confirmed as the long-awaited successor to Jose Mourinho at Tottenham recently and is already working with managing director Fabio Paratici on strengthening the squad.

Agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly told Tottenham they can sign Vitinha for the same €20m that Wolves would be required to pay.

Having worked with the player already, Nuno may be receptive to such an idea. The move could also be beneficial for Vitinha’s development. Although, staying in familiar surroundings at Wolves with their new boss Bruno Lage may also be an option.

Franck Kessie linked with Spurs move Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Ivorian Franck Kessie from AC Milan as new Director of Football Fabio Paratici looks to bolster the club's midfield options.

Porto seem to be trying to sell their academy graduate so they can raise funds. They have fallen foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules in recent years, so even though that scheme has now been relaxed, it is still important for them to balance the books.

Ultimately, Wolves are in control of this situation, as they can choose whether or not to buy Vitinha. But if they do not, he could still end up in the Premier League by following his former boss to Tottenham.

Spurs seek to strengthen midfield

Midfield appears to be something of a priority for Tottenham in the transfer market, even if their main focuses are keeping Harry Kane and strengthening in defence.

Spurs have been linked with a couple of midfielders in recent hours, such as Isco of Real Madrid.

According to the Mirror, Isco will meet with Carlo Ancelotti in the coming week to discuss his future.

Madrid have already told him that he will not be offered a new contract. Therefore, Ancelotti must decide whether he would like to keep him for one last season and let him go for free in 2022, or sell him to raise funds now.

If Isco does have to leave, he will look for an opportunity outside of Spain. As such, it is claimed that Tottenham and Arsenal could battle for his signature.

In fact, recent reports have indicated that Tottenham are ready to put an offer on the table.

Isco wants to sign a two-year contract for a club playing in Europe, which would seemingly rule Arsenal out. Tottenham, on the other hand, have the Europa Conference League on offer.

What’s more, the playmaker would be keen on playing in the Premier League.

He is not the only player in his position Tottenham are considering, though…

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to meet asking price for Eriksen-like playmaker chased by Arsenal since last summer