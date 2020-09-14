Nuno Espirito Santo waxes lyrical over Wolves ace who ‘goes beyond’

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo pinpointed the superhuman efforts of star striker Raul Jimenez after another faultless display, while Conor Coady opened up on a near-perfect week.

Wolves put to bed any worries over tired legs affecting their season’s start after racing out into a 2-0 lead over Sheffield Utd.

In typical Wolves fashion, Nuno’s side held onto their lead well and ultimately emerged with all three points.

Speaking to Match of the Day about the tireless workrate of his Mexican centre-forward, Santo said: “He is a talent, but it goes beyond that, what he gives to the team and the way he works.

“This was the first match that we had, a quick turnaround. Very pleased. The identity of the players, the character, the ways they worked, the resilience at the end – it is very difficult.”

On his new contract: “It has been an amazing three seasons. I think we can create something really special. The identity, the core of the squad. We have to stay humble.

“Now I have to prepare the training session for tomorrow because we play Stoke in the League Cup, we go day by day.”

Coady reacts to a near-perfect week

Centre-half Conor Coady admitted Wolves had to dig deep to hold on to their winning position, and acknowledged the importance of getting off to a winning start.

“Huge result for us,” said Coady. “It was important we had a game plan and stuck to it and we got the early goals.

“The first game of the season is always tough, Sheffield United first game away you look at that and know it will be tough. Second half we dug in, we stopped the ball coming through us.”

On Raul Jimenez: “Everybody looks at his goals and his goal involvement. He is an incredible finisher but more importantly he is an incredible person and fantastic to work with.”

On winning after making England debut: “Amazing. It is absolutely incredible. It is of huge pride to play for my country but I am back now to help this team move forward and improve.”

On importance of boss Nuno after he signed a new contract: “Massive. When you see how he works with us in and around the training ground. He is a fantastic manager.”