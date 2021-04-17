Nuno outlines area Wolves must improve; sends classy Sheff Utd message

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that Wolves need to change how they manage leads going forwards after edging out Sheffield United 1-0.

Wolves earned back-to-back wins by outscoring Sheffield United by a single goal at Molineux. It confirmed their opponents’ relegation to the Championship. For their own part, though, it included a welcome confidence boost for Willian Jose, who got his first goal in a Wolves shirt.

It was far from a thrilling game, though, with Wolves rarely testing Aaron Ramsdale. They managed a total of five shots on target.

Hence, Nuno knows there are still areas for them to improve as they look to push towards the top half in the final weeks of the season.

He told Sky Sports: “It wasn’t a good game. We were solid, compact and we had chances. We started the second half well and scored the goal, but then we dropped too much.

“We allowed Sheffield United to control the game, and we need to do much better with our counter-attacks.

“There’s always a sense of protection to keep what you have. Clearly that’s not always the best way to do it. That’s something we have to improve going forward.

“The second half was much better, the aggression was there.

“We have to make decisions based on the squad and the players. It’s not about the system, it’s more about the approach and idea that we have to build on.

“We achieved a good result today. It wasn’t the best performance today, let’s hope we can improve on the performance.”

The good thing for Nuno was Willian Jose getting off the mark, which the Wolves boss thinks was deserved.

He said: “Willian works very hard for the team. He works a lot between the lines.

“The goal was missing, but today he got the goal and we go from there. The obligation of goalscoring is not just with the strikers.”

Nuno sends Sheffield United message

Having delivered the final blow to send Sheffield United down, Nuno sent a classy message to their opponents.

He said: “We started together in the Championship. Chris Wilder achieved promotion and their first season in the Premier League was amazing with the same players.

“I have big admiration for Sheffield. The character of their group of players is immense.

“I’m very sad, but I’m sure they’ll bounce back.”

