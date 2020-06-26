Honest Nuno rates chances of Wolves selling Man Utd, Liverpool targets

Wolves head to Aston Villa on Saturday as surprise contenders for the top four in just their second season back in the Premier League.They sit sixth, five points behind fourth placed Chelsea and level on points with Manchester United.

Fifth place would earn a Champions League spot if Manchester City’s two-year European ban for breaching financial fair play rules is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Ruben Neves have all been linked with moves. Jimenez has emerged as a target for Manchester United, but Wolves will fend off interest with a nine-figure asking price.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could turn to Traore after missing out on Timo Werner. Reports suggest the Premier League champions are ready to make a huge offer for the winger.

Neves has also been linked with a move to Anfield, while Jose Mourinho also reportedly wants him at Tottenham.

But Nuno remains unconcerned about any exodus.

He said: “I don’t think that’s the reason they are here. The reason is they enjoy working together so we don’t have to achieve anything to retain them. At no point am I thinking about it.

“We don’t think about that (the top four). There’s no race for anything, the race is to compete, improve and make good games. This is the challenge for every team in this moment.

“I’m very proud of the work we have been doing. We have begun to build something, we did the right things and we are still in a building process.

“We have achieved important and remarkable things but still have a long way to go, there is still a lot of room to improve.

“When we started we didn’t know what was in front of us but we know we had a fantastic club to take care of and try to become as huge as it was in its past history.”