Nuno highlights major way Wolves must improve during Jimenez absence

Nuno Espirito Santo said that Wolves are trying to become more clinical after failing to score in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The game was decided deep into stoppage time via a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi. Wolves have now lost both games without Raul Jimenez, without scoring.

The striker suffered a fractured skull in their win over Arsenal at the end of November. Since then, they have struggled to replace him – although it is arguably still too early to determine how much they miss him.

In the immediate aftermath of Jimenez’s absence, though, Wolves have not been able to find the net – even when Nuno thinks they played well against Villa.

He admits they need to become more clinical without their talisman.

“It is something we have to do as a team – find solutions,” he told BT Sport.

“It is always disappointing to lose. We played good.

“I didn’t see the images (for the penalty). The referee judged and the VAR saw it. We keep on going.

“In the first half it was an intense game and both teams were tight. In the second we controlled the game and had clear chances.

“We try to keep on growing on these aspects and be more clinical is what we need. Too many fouls in the first half. It did not flow. In the second it was better.”

Fabio Silva working hard

One man who may have to step up while Jimenez recovers is Fabio Silva, who arrived from Porto as Wolves’ record signing in the summer.

The teenager has had to be patient for opportunities and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

Nuno gave Silva his first Premier League start against Villa, and the manager was impressed with his effort – even if he still has a lot to work on.

Nuno said: “He worked well.

“He was linking with team-mates and had good chances. He worked hard.

“The idea to make a player grow is to help him and give him competition.”

