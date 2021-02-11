Nuno admits Wolves have ‘problems’ up front and pinpoints reasons why

Nuno Espirito Santo warned Wolves they must give Southampton a better game next time after admitting they have “problems” up front.

Wolves were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton at the fifth-round stage. Goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong secured the 2-0 scoreline.

Nuno’s side have been struggling to score recently, and once again drew a blank.

It leaves him with some thinking to do ahead of their next meeting with Southampton. They face off again in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nuno knows there will need to be improvements if they are to revive their fortunes from that day on.

He told BT Sport: “It was a tight game, tough, competitive with few spaces against a good side.

“In the second half, the way we conceded the first goal – I’m very disappointed with that, very disappointed.

“We are not producing enough. The final touch is not there and we are not clinical enough. We have problems in the final third of the pitch.

“It requires improvement. It requires better decisions and it is our job to improve our players. On Sunday we are going to face Southampton again and we need to give them a better fight.”

Southampton v Wolves Match Preview, February 14, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Southampton and Wolves, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

No regrets for Nuno

Nuno may have been wishing he had fielded a stronger side, but he did not suggest as such.

He added: “It was about the schedule, the game, what we have in front of us, solutions for the team and trying to find other options.

“It’s not about regrets, we decided on the moment we had and because we wanted to find other things for the team.

“Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t and today it didn’t. There are many things we have to decide. Everyone needs to do more, when tough moments come we need the best from everyone.

“It’s a frustrating night for us, we are out of the competition because we didn’t compete so well – we conceded easy goals.

“We didn’t create enough and we will keep on trying and looking to improve. We wanted to go through, it was everyone’s wish.”

READ MORE: Positive update on Wolves striker but Nuno admits to uncharted territory