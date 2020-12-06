Nuno urges Wolves to ‘find solutions’ without Jimenez after Liverpool loss

Nuno Espirito Santo denied that Wolves have a problem with mentality, but admitted they need to find a solution in the absence of Raul Jimenez.

Wolves suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in their first game without Jimenez since he fractured his skull after a clash of heads with David Luiz against Arsenal.

Jimenez – whom Nuno has confirmed is out of hospital – has been vital to Wolves’ growth since they returned to the Premier League in 2018. Hence, it was perhaps not too surprising to see them struggling without him.

Indeed, Nuno admitted that they were “never comfortable” against Liverpool and that they must learn how to deal with Jimenez’s absence.

“The result is a consequence of the performance and today we didn’t perform well,” he told Amazon. “We started the game well but we were never comfortable in the game.

“We were not well enough with possession of the ball and we created half chances, not chances.

“Not having Raul is a blow but we must find solutions inside of the team so we can keep on progressing. That is the situation now so it is up to us to find the right solutions.

“It is not mentality, I think we were not able to deal with the pressing of Liverpool.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Nuno discusses impact of fans

It could have been different for Wolves if they had not seen a penalty decision in their favour overturned towards the end of the second half. It seemed the referee made the right call to reverse his decision after checking with VAR.

Nuno, though was not drawn into the conversation. “I haven’t seen the penalty decision yet,” he simply replied.

This was the first game at Anfield with fans in attendance since Liverpool became Premier League champions. Wolves are yet to play in front of their own crowd, and Nuno admits it can make a difference.

“Fans always give something to the players,” he said. “We want our fans back home and hopefully these things will be reviewed.”

Read the full match report here.