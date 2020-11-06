Nuno explains why Jota’s ‘amazing’ Liverpool form was a certainty

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he fully expected Diogo Jota to show his “amazing” form after leaving the club for Liverpool.

Portugal international Jota has scored seven goals in 10 games for the Reds, including Tuesday’s hat-trick.

The initial £41million arrival raised eyebrows upon his arrival at Anfield in September. Indeed, questions arose about how he would challenge his team’s established front three.

However, he displaced Roberto Firmino in the side to fantastic effect at Atalanta and is pushing for more starts.

As for Wolves‘ perspective on his current run, Nuno says he feels great pride in seeing a former player enjoy success.

“We are very happy for Diogo,” Jota’s fellow Portuguese told reporters. “He is enjoying his football, enjoying his momentum, he is doing amazing for Liverpool.

“I think (Liverpool manager, Jurgen) Klopp is really happy with him.

“For us, we worked together for four seasons and when a player goes and succeeds, it makes us happy.”

Jota form not a surprise

“In the case of Diogo it’s not a surprise,” Nuno added. “Diogo loves the game, he is committed, he lives for football, he plays and watches all the games.

“I am really happy for Diogo and I hope he continues and enjoys it game by game. It’s a joy to see him smile.”

As well as the pair’s relationship at Wolves, Nuno spent time with Jota when they were at Porto.

The 23-year-old is pushing for another start in Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Indeed, his form suggests he should continue to keep Firmino out of the team. However, Liverpool legends John Barnes and Jamie Carragher both feel the latter should reclaim his place.

Amid the debate, Klopp was forced to shut down a question about Firmino’s importance in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

