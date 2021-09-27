Nuno Espirito Santo is facing serious questions over his Tottenham future after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal pulled up another unwanted record for the Portuguese coach.

The Portuguese coach had seemingly made a bright start to his reign after three straight 1-0 wins elevated them to the top of embryonic table. However, Sunday’s loss at Emirates Stadium – here we rate and slate the players – was their third in a row.

Furthermore, Spurs have conceded three goals in a Premier League for three successive games – the first time it’s happened since September 2003. In addition, Arsenal are now above them in the Premier League for the first time since October 25, 2020.

It also looks a helluva lot worse with Nuno himself pointing the finger at his players. It suggests there’s plenty of discord in the ranks.

However, it was the manner of their first-half performance that left fans and pundits alike questioning Nuno’s future. They were badly exposed by an Arsenal side, who flipped/reserved Tottenham’s form with their own third straight win. But it was to an Arsenal side who are themselves in a period of transition too.

Spurs’ midfield was non-existent in the first half, while their defence was at sixes at sevens. Indeed, their 3-0 lead at the break certainly did not flatter them. And while Heung-min Son pulled a goal back in the second half, the damage was clearly done.

And it now means the Portuguese coach is third favourite to be the next manager sacked. He’ll also now reportedly face some tough questions from chairman Daniel Levy and a defeat to Aston Villa next weekend could prove costly.

To add salt to the wounds, pundit Tony Adams claims Levy was wrong to sack Jose Mourinho when he did. Speaking on Sky Sports, he claims he was just getting his act together when he was fired and indicated he deserves to still be in charge.

“Both clubs are in transition and I thought Mourinho was doing a fantastic job for Spurs to be honest,” said the former Arsenal defender on Sky Sports.

“I never thought of him as a Tottenham manager, he’s not open enough. They were getting it together Spurs, and had a good way of playing. I don’t think they’ve got that going at the minute.”

Tottenham have drifted several rungs down

The suggestion that Spurs were a club in transition was quickly shot down by Graeme Souness. He reckons they were on the right path when they parted company with Mauricio Pochettino.

“I don’t believe a team that was in the Champions League final two years ago should be in transition,” Souness said.

“When you get to the biggest cup final in club football you must be a decent team.

“Okay they had the luck against Ajax and Man City and getting there but they got there. Then was the time to invest and a chance of maybe winning a major trophy.

“They’re further away from that [winning major trophy] now than they were 10 years ago.

“I think that is major and if I’m being major critical, and it hurts me because it was my first love that’s where it all started, but they’ve drifted from where they were two years down seven rungs.”

