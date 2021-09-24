Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that Steven Bergwijn “is not ok” and will miss Sunday’s north London derby but Lucas Moura has rejoined the group ahead of the big name.

The former was forced to come off in last Thursday’s Europa Conference League match away at Rennes after twisting his ankle. Lucas was then substituted not long into the second half after finding himself on the receiving end of a heavy challenge.

Both missed the games against Chelsea and Wolves but it appears that Brazilian Lucas could return at The Emirates.

The former PSG man was back on the training pitch on Friday and speaking at his press conference ahead of the derby, Nuno revealed the latest injury news.

He said: “Stevie is not ok, Sess [Ryan Sessegnon] also but the good news is that Lucas was able to join the group.

When asked for a timescale on when Bergwijn could return to action, he added: “Not yet. I think I explained the injury he has is very painful so he has to settle down the pain.

“He’s not totally stopped. He’s doing some fitness, some upper body. For now he’s not available.”

Chance for Gil to shine

With Bergwijn absent and Lucas possibly only fit enough for the bench, that could open the door for Bryan Gil.

The Spain winger impressed in the Carabao Cup win at Wolves and would give Spurs the balance that Nuno wants in attack.

When quizzed about a potential start for Gil, Nuno added: “All the players, all the players. We have a session tomorrow to prepare and then we make the decisions.

“We have Lucas back also which is good news so let’s try to make and prepare the game.

“Like I said to you, it’s a different game, it’s a different game. We must feel it.”

As for what he thinks of his first north London derby, Nuno is relishing the occasion, saying: “It’s not another game. It’s a special game. A special game for us and for our fans.”

READ MORE: Horror statistic haunts Kane, as pundit takes Tottenham talisman to task