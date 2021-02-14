Nuno Espirito Santo was thrilled with how his Wolves side defended as they shocked Southampton on the south coast on Sunday.

Wolves capitalised on a hotly-disputed penalty to leapfrog Saints in the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s Stadium.

Ruben Neves converted the contested spot-kick that transformed the south coast clash. It came after Ryan Bertrand was controversially punished for handball.

Nelson Semedo’s rasping effort struck Bertrand’s hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded.

Neves’ fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings’ stunning first-half volley, floored the furious Saints and set Wolves en route to a first win in three matches.

Pedro Neto pirouetted around Jannik Vestergaard before slotting the winner, to condemn Saints to a sixth-straight Premier League loss.

Game of two halves

Nuno told Amazon Prime: “It was a very tough game. Both halves were very tough. In the first half Southampton managed the game. In the second half we were on the front foot, scored two goals and then defended very well.

“It was a good move before the penalty; afterwards it’s the decision of the referee.

“I don’t agree that the first half was disappointing, it was a tough game, Southampton are a good team.

“We were trying to do our things but Southampton did well, and then the game changes.

“Our standards are very high, our players are very talented.”

