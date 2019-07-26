Nuno has warning for Wolves after narrow Europa League win

Nuno Espirito Santo demanded more from Wolves following their Europa League win over Crusaders on Thursday night.

Diogo Jota’s opener and Ruben Vinagre’s late strike marked the club’s return to Europe after 39 years with a 2-0 win at Molineux.

The Premier League side enjoyed almost total dominance on Thursday but relied on goalkeeper Sean O’Neill’s mistake to allow Vinagre to give them breathing space in their second round qualifier.

They go to Belfast for next week’s second leg expected to progress – but Nuno wants improvement.

“It (a second goal) makes a difference, no doubt, but we have to look at the game and what moment we are in,” said Nuno.

“Crusaders are well organised, they were deep and there was no space but we need to be faster, more accurate and sharper. All these things will come with hard work.

“It was tough, the players did a fantastic job. It was very hot and the idea of the game was there. I am proud of them.

“We cannot be frustrated. With set-pieces we must improve, we touched the ball but didn’t have enough chances.”

Jota opened the scoring eight minutes before the break when he crashed in a half-volley from Adama Traore’s cross.

The striker had already dragged wide while Leander Dendoncker and Moutinho had efforts saved by O’Neill.

The one-way traffic continued after the break and Wolves, watched by Real Madrid centre-back Jesus Vallejo ahead of his expected loan deal, introduced £32million striker Raul Jimenez midway through the second half.

But it was fellow substitute Vinagre, fresh from signing a new five-year contract on Wednesday, who added a second deep in stoppage time, tapping in when O’Neill dropped Moutinho’s cross.

