Nuno links Wolves’ wastefulness to packed Christmas schedule

Nuno Espirito Santo claims that Wolves need to improve their finishing after falling to defeat against Watford.

Wolves have faced a draining Christmas schedule after a win over Manchester City and a loss to Liverpool, and their New Years’ Day clash with Watford saw them suffer back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season.

And Nuno believes the tight turnaround between the games shows that Wolves needed to manage their energy better.

“It was a tough match,” he told Match of the Day. “We didn’t start so well but we had two clear chances.

“But Watford are a very organised team. The goals came from deflections, things like that happen. But we should improve and perform better.

“We had a lot of situations from wide areas that we didn’t finish in the box. We pushed Watford into their box but they are team that is strong defensively.

“We should improve, it makes a lot of difference when you take your chances as you can manage the game, especially when you have such a tight schedule.”

