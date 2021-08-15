Nuno looks to beef up Tottenham midfield with £30m Leeds target

Tottenham are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his central midfield options.

With just over two weeks until the transfer window closes, clubs across Europe are frantically looking to make final adjustments to their squads. Tottenham are no different, though much of their plans will depend on what happens with Harry Kane.

Nonetheless, it’s reported that Nuno wants to strengthen his midfield options as a matter of urgency. And as per Centotrentuno, the Portuguese coach is keen on striking a deal for Uruguay star Nandez.

Nandez has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A. But with Cagliari looking to sell, he has been linked with numerous moves across Italy.

Indeed, the likes of Roma and Napoli were both initially keen. However, Nandez was also strongly linked with a move to Leeds United as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to add quality to their squad.

However, with the Serie A side seeking around €35m for the player, that price looked out of their price range. Furthermore, strong reports dismissed the notion of Leeds having an interest in the player.

That led to speculation that Nandez was closing on a move to Inter Milan. However, with they too yet to close on a deal, Nandez remains up for grabs.

And with the Serie A side struggling to find a buyer, they are reported to have lowered their demands. And instead of seeking an immediate sale, Centotrentuno writes they could instead sanction a loan deal with an option to buy.

Transfer Chatter - Spurs to battle Atletico for Serbian, PSG's Ronaldo plan and Liverpool eye exciting Belgian winger Spurs are to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid over Serbian striker, PSG have a one-year plan in place to 'unite this generations best players' and Liverpool planning move for exciting Belgian talent, all in today's transfer chatter.

That’s a deal that could suit Tottenham. Indeed, that would mean the first payment of his £30.6m asking price would be delayed for another year.

However, as per La Reppublica, Tottenham face a battle to convince Nandez to move to England. They state the 25-year-old remains focused on a switch to Inter and wants to move to the San Siro above anywhere else.

But with Cagliari wanting to offload, it’s reported Spurs could present the only viable offer to the Uruguayan.

Tottenham target derails £43m transfer

Tottenham have reportedly had a bid worth £43million for Pau Torres accepted. However, the defender has refused the transfer to the Premier League.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reshaping his defence ahead of the new season season. He has already signed Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero for a reported £42.5million. Although, Nuno reportedly wants two new recruits in his back line to get his rebuild off to a strong start.

Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde are also reportedly on the manager’s radar.

However, links with Villarreal star Torres have strengthened in recent days. Indeed, reports have suggested that Spurs are in talks over a transfer which they hope will convince striker Harry Kane to stay.

Now, SIC Noticias journalist Pedro Sepulveda has revealed that Tottenham have made a breakthrough.

Villarreal have accepted an initial bid worth €45million with €5million in bonuses, worth an equivalent £43million.

As such, the Europa League holders have given Torres permission to talk to Tottenham.

In those discussions, though, the 24-year-old has ‘refused’ to move to Spurs because of the lack of Champions League football on offer.

READ MORE ~ Paper Talk: Paratici to pull off Tottenham transfer masterstroke for Napoli star