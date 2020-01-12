Nuno Espirito Santo admits it is vital for Wolves to bring in new players after the ambitious Black Country club were linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle on Saturday to extend their winless run to four games.

The club have allowed Patrick Cutrone to join Fiorentina while Jesus Vallejo will return to Real Madrid this month.

Willy Boly and Diogo Jota remain injured and Nuno – who has used just 19 players in the Premier League this season – realises the need for new signings.

Reports in Spain have linked Wolves as a possible destination for Atletico Madrid star Lemar because of the club’s relationship with the France winger’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

And while Nuno refused to comment directly on the report in Mundo Depotivo, the Wolves boss has admitted his side do need reinforcements.

“It’s obvious that we must bring players,” he said, with Wolves seventh in the table. “It was not the best game, it was difficult, not many spaces, but the final delivery should be better.

“We are working and hopefully things work out and we can solve it. We need solutions, we need more than specific positions, players that can bring us different situations, that can help us in these kind of games.

“I’m not happy because we didn’t perform like we all wish, like we expect and should do. I always want perfection and sometimes days like this happen.”

Atleti boss Diego Simeone has admitted that Lemar has been unable to match the potential he showed before his move to the club.

The Frenchman has scored only three goals and laid on six others in 65 games for his current employers, with none of those goal contributions coming in the current campaign, despite 22 outings.

“Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn’t been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don’t have,” the manager told a press conference.

“Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.

“Now, if Lemar can stay or not… we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs.

“But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he’s played a lot more than he hasn’t played.

“His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations.”