Real Madrid are ready to play the long game for a left-back Manchester United are favourites to sign, with a report claiming that they plan to use the same tactic they deployed to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

Nuno Mendes is one of the best young left-backs in the world. The £34million that Paris Saint-Germain paid Sporting Lisbon has proved to be a bargain, as the Portugal international has impressed whenever he has played. Although the defender has not always been a regular in head coach Luis Enrique’s team, two goals and two assists in 21 matches in all competitions for PSG this season for a 22-year-old left-back should be considered a good return.

With Man Utd looking for a new left wing-back for Ruben Amorim’s system, the Red Devils are keen on a deal for Mendes.

A report last week claimed that despite Manchester City’s interest in Mendes, Man Utd are “currently the favourites to reach an agreement with the left-back and there is confidence that the deal will get done”.

Football Insider, though, did add that Man Utd will have to wait until the summer of 2025 to complete the transfer, as PSG are reluctant to sell him in the January transfer window.

Defensa Central has now reported that Madrid are keen on a deal for Mendes and are looking at signing him in 2026.

The left-back is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2026. Los Blancos plan to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu when he becomes a free agent.

Madrid signed France international forward Kylian Mbappe last summer after he ran out his contract at PSG, and they believe that they could strike a similar deal with Mendes.

Real Madrid eye Trent Alexander-Arnold free transfer

Madrid have been very clever in signing top players on free transfers in recent windows. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Mbappe have moved to the Bernabeu without any transfer fee being paid for them.

The Spanish and European powerhouse are looking for a similar deal for Liverpool right-back eye Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international defender is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and TEAMtalk understands that Madrid are keen on snapping him up as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

There are reports in the Spanish media that Madrid could make a second and improved bid for the right-back in the final days of the January transfer window.

Liverpool, though, may not be willing to sell Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the season, with the Merseyside club aiming to win the Premier League and also go far in the Champions League.

Latest Real Madrid news: Carreras interest, Kimmich denial

Mendes is one of the best young left-backs in the world, and Madrid’s interest in the PSG star is not a surprise at all.

However, Los Blancos are not putting all the eggs in one basket and have a Spanish left-back on their radar as well.

A report in the Spanish media has claimed that Madrid are keeping tabs on Alvaro Carreras. The Benfica youngster has been in fine form this season, with his former club Manchester United also looking to take him back to Old Trafford.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Madrid are also looking to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool.

Konate is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026. The Reds are in talks over a new deal, and Los Blancos are monitoring proceedings.

PSG are also said to be interested in the defender, who has established himself as a key player for Liverpool under head coach Arne Slot.

Meanwhile, Madrid have denied interest in Joshu Kimmich. There have been reports in Germany that the Spanish powerhouse are in contact with the Bayern Munich star, who is out of contract at the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

However, a well-connected Spanish publication has claimed that Madrid have no interest whatsoever in signing Kimmich, who can play as a midfielder or right-back.

