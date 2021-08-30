Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba has rejected a move to Tottenham following meetings with Spurs chiefs on Saturday, according to a report.

The north London club have begun the season strongly and sit top of the Premier League after three games. Their solid beginning has been backed up by an impressive transfer window so far. Defender Cristian Romero, attacker Bryan Gil and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini have all arrived.

However, boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly wants more before Tuesday evening’s deadline.

Reports claim that Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal is on his radar. Although, midfielder Moriba is a more long-term target from the La Liga club.

Indeed, RB Leipzig have proved their biggest competitors for the Guinea-born 18-year-old. Recent reports claimed that Leipzig are eyeing Moriba after agreeing to sell Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich.

Now, Spanish newspaper Sport claims that Moriba would rather move to his German suitors than to Tottenham.

His agent met Spurs chiefs on Saturday, but had two key concerns. The first came over his game time. The representative feels concerned about how many minutes his client would get under Nuno.

The manager has played Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Dele Alli in midfield in each of his first three Premier League games in charge.

However, he also has Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso, while Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn can fill in and around those areas.

Furthermore, the lack of Champions League football at Tottenham is a concern for Moirba.

Spurs have had to settle for Europa Conference League football this season, following last season’s seventh-placed finish.

Leipzig, though, have qualified for the Champions League in each of the past three seasons.

Tottenham eye Brighton midfielder transfer

Elsewhere, reports claim that Spurs are looking into a late deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international’s future has proved a hot topic throughout this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, Liverpool and Arsenal have also had interest.

However, Tottenham have now joined a late hunt for him.

Bissouma has started the season in strong fashion, playing every Premier League minute so far.

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine