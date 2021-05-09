Nuno picks out game-changing moment as Wolves hit back for win

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that Lewis Dunk’s second-half red card swayed the game in his side’s favour after a 2-1 victory over Brighton at Molineux.

Morgan Gibbs-White denied nine-man Brighton the chance to secure Premier League safety after Wolves’ late show.

The midfielder’s last-minute strike earned a 2-1 comeback win at Molineux following Dunk’s game-changing red card.

The Seagulls skipper was sent off after the break for pulling back Fabio Silva, having given the visitors a first-half lead.

Adama Traore levelled with 14 minutes left and Graham Potter’s side had been in complete command until Dunk walked.

Victory would have sealed Premier League survival for the Seagulls, although it will be confirmed on Monday if Burnley beat Fulham, and Neal Maupay underlined their frustrations after he was sent off at the final whistle when he confronted referee Jon Moss.

Speaking after the game Nuno said: “We got a little bit of luck in the final moments of the game but we chased that moment a lot.

“I thought the reaction of my players in the second half was very good.

“All the young players did well. It’s the right moment to try and build and improve players. The red card made a big difference. We deserved the win.

Nuno wanted more energy

“The message in the first half was trying to correct, to find better solutions, but the main message was energy.

“We didn’t have energy in the first half. I was really disappointed with the first half but I was happy we changed that.

“It seemed in the previous game at home we seemed flat, too. It’s something we’re worried about.

“I’m sure one of the things is a lack of fans and I’m sure when they return it is going to be better than ever.”

