Nuno picks out match winner to have greater role in Wolves run in

Nuno Espirito Santo claimed the players will “never get used” to behind closed doors football no matter how long it lasts, and praised a substitute who turned their match with West Ham on its head.

Wolves travelled to London hoping to continue their charge towards Champions League qualification with a victory.

For over an hour, it appeared their march may stall at West Ham’s hands, until a substitution was made.

The introduction of explosive winger Adama Traore changed the game, with the Spaniard instrumental in the game’s first goal.

Traore sprinted past two Hammers defenders down the right flank, before floating in a sublime cross that left Raul Jimenez the simple task of nodding home the opener.

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Santo expressed his thoughts on the unfaimilar occasion of football without fans.

“We performed well: first half we were very organised, in the second half we had some speed and some more accuracy in the deliveries, so we did well,” said Santo.

“We needed this to feel we are really back again; it’s too bad, the fans should be here, but it’s different for us and everybody.

See how all the action unfolded between West Ham and Wolves with TEAMtalk’s score centre here.

“It’s good to have football back, let’s try to produce good games so the people watching enjoy.

“The players will never get used to it, let’s hope and pray something comes along like a vaccine so we can play in front of fans again.”

Nuno also gave credit to Traore for the impact he had after coming off the bench, and pointed towards a greater role within the squad in the coming weeks.

“In this period he has a big part. Players who come in can change the game and it is up to us to manage the momentum of the players,” he added.