Nuno goes easy on new Tottenham signings after Conference League loss

Nuno Espirito Santo refused to go in too heavy on his new Tottenham signings after they struggled to make any sort of impact during their 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

The Portuguese boss shuffled his pack, making 11 changes to the side that beat Manchester City. But his much-changed side, which included three debuts and two full debuts, were unable to make any sort of impression

Tottenham handed a full debut to 17-year-old Dane Scarlett at the Capital do Móvel Municipal Stadium. He was joined in the side by 18-year-old Nile John, also handed a full debut.

There were also first full outings for new signings Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.

However, a tepid Tottenham display means their European campaign could be over by next week.

Asked if he had underestimated the Portuguese side, Nuno insisted he’d picked a side he was confident could impress.

“We didn’t underestime them. The decision was made and the main decision was to use all of the squad,” he said.

“As a team we were not organised enough and didn’t play the ball quick enough.

“It impacts a lot. Nobody likes to lose a game and not play well. The feelgood factor is gone but that’s football. Now we have to get it back on Sunday.”

Asked how his new players had done, the Spurs boss refuses to criticise his new boys for their displays.

“We need to be patient with all the players. When a player changes country we need to realise we need to be patient. However, I think with the quality [Cristian] Romero has, his adaptation will be quicker.”

On Gil, he added: “Bryan started well. We still have to find the right position for him. This game we changed his position two times.”

Short Harry Kane update

Harry Kane was not part of the Spurs squad in Portugal. The England captain has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation amid interest from Manchester City.

When asked about the striker, Nuno did not say much about him other than to confirm his whereabouts.

“He trained today with the group of players who stayed behind and trained in England.”

His absence, alongside Heung-min Son, allowed Spurs to hand a debut to upcoming striker Scarlett.

And while he struggled in parts, Nuno insists he can be proud of his efforts.

“We needed to create more chances for him and that’s down to us but it was good for Dane to be in a game where he knows he needs to make his decisions quicker and work up there. There is a lot of potential there though to improve.”

