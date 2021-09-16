Nuno pulls no punches in response to ‘terrible’ Tottenham trouble

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with side’s comeback in their Europa Conference League draw with Rennes but admitted concern over two of his injured stars.

Spurs drew 2-2 with the Ligue 1 outfit at Roazhon Park in their Group G opener. Lucas Moura’s shot was deflected in off Loic Bade to give the visitors an early lead. But it was 1-1 at half time as Flavien Tait’s shot was too good for Pierluigi Gollini.

And the hosts went 2-1 up on 72 minutes as Gaetan Laborde reacted quickest to tap home the rebound from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s shot. However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made sure that the north Londoners came away with something to show for their efforts.

He met Matt Doherty’s cross to level affairs four minutes later. It was a patchy display by the visitors who played some of their best football towards the end of the contest.

Nuno admitted that his charges lost their way for part of the game. But he was happy with the way in which they were able to take a point on a difficult night in France.

“We scored then we lost control, we played a good team who caused some problems. It is hard to judge the game. I think we finished well,” he said. “Hard team to play, but the attitude was good with a lot of players playing out of position it is hard to properly judge.”

Nuno concerned by twin injuries

Spurs face a crucial London derby at the weekend as Chelsea visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The Portuguese tactician left Son Heung-min and Eric Dier at home to aid their recovery for the Blues clash.

But the former Wolves chief may well be shorn of two further players. Steven Bergwijn was forced off after just 30 minutes of the match.

Harry Kane pay rise is nonsensical Rewarding Harry Kane at Tottenham with more money is ludicrous.

And Moura lasted just eight minutes of the second half before limping off with an ankle injury. The two will be assessed back in the capital.

But, with defeat to Crystal Palace and his South American stars absent Nuno did not hold back on his side’s predicament.

“It’s been terrible. I must be honest. Let’s not hide behind nothing,” he added. “After the Watford game, everything that has happened has not been very good for us. But this is football.

“And we know it’s a moment we have to overcome. Today, we tried to show the players solutions, thinking about the game on Sunday.

“But it’s about overcoming obstacles. That will make us stronger for the future, for sure.”