Nuno purring as Wolves boss reflects on draw at Man Utd

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo clearly enjoyed what he saw from his players after reflecting on their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

Joao Moutinho’s divine strike helped the Premier League newcomers to a hard-earned point to add to the draw they claimed against champions Manchester City earlier in the season.

Wolves, back in the Premier League this term after winning the Championship last year, have nine points from six games so far, one point less than United – who are eight behind leaders Liverpool.

And the Portuguese coach has expressed his pride in what he had seen from his players.

“I’m proud of the way we started the game, and proud of the character we showed after, when we were (1-0 down),” he said.

“I’m proud of the way we played – the way we defended, organised, putting bodies in front of the ball, and the way we created, produced our chances. We played the way we wanted to play.”