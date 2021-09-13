Tottenham have been presented with a golden chance to finally land a transfer target in January after reportedly being told that his club are in desperate need to cash in.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s bright start to life in the Tottenham dug-out came crashing to a halt on Saturday as a rampant Crystal Palace recorded a 3-0 win. Indeed, Spurs lost the midfield battle pretty emphatically at Selhurst Park. As a result, it was no surprise to see our feature pick out that area as a weakness as we told Nuno of the three stars he needs to axe.

And while Tanguy Ndombele is intent on working his way back in favour, strengthening the midfield remains a priority for Spurs.

One man Tottenham looked at over the summer was Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. Spurs held a series of talks over a prospective deal with the Serie A side as the clock ticked towards the deadline.

However, with Cagliari reportedly setting their demands too high, no agreement was reached between the clubs.

Indeed, Cagliari were reportedly seeking a fee worth €26m for the Uruguay schemer.

That ultimately proved too steep for Spurs to match. But there remains hope that a compromise can be reached ahead of the January window.

Indeed, as per Tuttomercato, the Serie A side are now willing to sell to Spurs for the ‘best price possible’. Furthermore, they report that Cagliari chief Stefano Capozucca is ready to sell in the winter window for as much as they can.

However, with Cagliari now making clear their wish to sell, that will present Spurs with a golden chance to land their man.

The article claims Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina are also monitoring developments. However, Cagliari’s preference is to deal with Spurs and not to directly strengthen a Serie A rival.

Tottenham close on Ajax defender

Tottenham, meanwhile, are understood to be close to reaching an agreement with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber, according to a report.

The Dutch side’s famed academy has been a rich production over the years. And in recent times, that’s proved more fruitful than ever. Indeed, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie De Jong and Donny Van de Beek have been prized away in recent years.

And now Timber looks to be the next big-money export, with a number of clubs tracking the 20-year-old. He has quickly established himself, starting all four of their Eredivisie games so far in the new season. The right-back seems like someone whose stock will only continue to rise in the coming months and years.

As such, it was reported last week that both Chelsea and Tottenham had added Timber to their wanted list. Indeed, Timber is equally adept at playing in the heart of defence.

And the likes of PSG, Monaco, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax also like what they see in the player.

According to Todofichajes, however, it is Tottenham who have made the first move. The Spanish outlet claims that Paractici is already in talks with officials at the Dutch giants. Furthermore, they state he is nearing an agreement.

They state Ajax are seeking £17m for the defender, with the fee proving no issue for the north London side.

