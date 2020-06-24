Nuno backs Jimenez to improve further as Wolves hunt top four place

Wolves are sixth, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who now have a game in hand, and they travel to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season.

Jimenez’s 15 league goals is also the most by a Wolves player in the top flight since John Richards scored 17 in 1975-76, leaving Nuno impressed.

The Wolves boss said: “He has been working very hard and he is a special player. His motivation is to improve, he has broken the club record (most goals in a Premier League season) and he is challenging himself again and again every day.

“He has improved in a lot of things, I cannot be specific with one, but if you asked me the other way around there is also a lot of room to improve. He can be better.”

Nuno joked that he would talk to the striker after Jimenez said the club should dream big following two straight wins after the restart.

He added: “Our players think, they get excited after a game. I’ll put him in his place.”

Despite Wolves’ excellent form – they have lost just twice in the Premier League in 2020 – Nuno still refused to be drawn on their Champions League hopes.

“We have two days to prepare for Aston Villa, let’s rest well and prepare for the next game, that’s the only thing in our minds now,” he said.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, we have been through three months, like everyone, with difficulties.”

In a game of few chances, Jimenez and Adama Traore combined for the 10th time this season to seal victory on the hour.

Traore swung in a cross from the right and Jimenez rose about Jack Stacey and Steve Cook to power in a header from six yards.

Pedro Neto should have made it 2-0 in stoppage time after an excellent run but fired wide.