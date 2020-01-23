Nuno Espirito Santo congratulated his Wolves side after their unfortunate defeat to Liverpool and admitted his side had lost the game to what he felt were “small margins”.

The Reds have swept all before them in the Premier League this season with only Man Utd denying them victory so far.

But they had to dig deep to see off a spirited Wolves second-half display, with goals from Jordan Henderson after eight minutes and then Roberto Firmino on 85 sealing victory; that after the hosts had threatened to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run this season.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise two Wolves stars after the game, but for Nuno, the boss was able to reflect on a fantastic display from his players.

“[It was a] Very good performance. Defensively we were organised and we played good. We created chances and the momemtum was there but we faced a very good team. I am very happy with the boys. [We lost to] Small margins.

Asked how he felt his side had stifled Liverpool, he added: “It was a good game. We played well. There is nothing to be disappointed about. Getting the momentum was important.

“We defended well, we were well organised. We have to look at that [conceding a set-piece].

“This is what we want. We want to compete and keep on growing.

“We had in the last moment of the game [the chance to equalise]. It’s about creating. Things will come naturally.

“I’m happy when we perform well. We faced a fantastic team. This is the standards we want.”

On pushing Liverpool to the end, Nuno continued: “It says we want to compete and improve. What was missing today we have to search for next week so we can compete better.”

Wolves’ jet-heeled winger Adama Traore was named Man of the Match for his display despite finishing on the losing side and Nuno said of the Spaniard: “He is unique. He has stuff that nobody else has. And talent. There is a lot of space to grow.”