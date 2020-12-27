Nuno hints at reason behind slow Wolves start; glad to see ‘improving’ Jimenez

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo hinted at the reason behind the sluggish start that handed Tottenham an early advantage, and also expressed his delight at seeing Raul Jimenez return to the public eye.

Wolves fought back from an early deficit to seal a 1-1 draw with Spurs.

The point capped off a fine afternoon for Wolves which saw Mexican striker Jimenez watch on from the stands as he continues to recover from a fractured skull.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Nuno said: “It was a tough game, a difficult game that started very badly for us.

“We conceded in the first minute and that requires a lot of character. We played a good game after that.

“We were always chasing Tottenham, it was hard work. We didn’t concede many chances and we had good spells in the game. We have players, young players we want to support. We trust them.

“It was good to have Raul Jimenez here, nice to have him around and see that he is improving.”

Offering something of an explanation behind Wolves’ sluggish start, Nuno hinted at the lack of fans in attendance as a possible reason.

“It’s a learning process,” he told Sky Sports. “We demand focus from the start and we know the edge is not there with no fans. It happens and you have to react.

Teammate “knows” he must improve – Saiss

Wolves’ saviour – Saiss – also spoke to the press, and insisted that despite the level of their opponent, Wolves deserved more than just a draw.

He told Sky Sports: “We conceded a poor goal. It’s harder when you are playing a team like Tottenham to come back when you do that but I think we deserved more.

“Fabio Silva knows he has to improve and impress and I am sure he is going to score a lot of goal for this club.

“We were a bit surprised because they played with a different shape. I think we controlled the game except the first minute. We have to be consistent all the 90 minutes.”