Nuno responds after Wolves set club record Premier League points tally

Nuno Espirito Santo paid credit to his players after Wolves surpassed their points tally from last season by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Molineux.

A first half goal from Daniel Podence was followed by Jonny Otto’s second half strike to give Wolves the win. They also move back up to sixth place and are on the brink of Europa League qualification.

The three points sees them hit 59 points, two more than they achieved in 2018/19, and set a new club record for points in a Premier League campaign.

Reacting to the achievement, Santo told BT Sport: “That’s good! The idea of improvement and the building process makes sense.

“Today we have achieved two more points than last season with one game to go. A lot of credit to the players in such a complicated season.

“With all these issues that have happened with the pandemic, but the will and belief of the players is incredible.”

Wolves could further improve their points total when they travel to Chelsea on Sunday. A win would also guarantee them sixth place, ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

NUNO HAPPY WITH SECOND HALF PERFORMANCE

The Wolves boss also admitted he was happier with his team’s display after half time. It took them until the 41st minute to break the deadlock having failed to capitalise on their dominance in the first half.

When asked for his thoughts on his Wolves’ effort, he said: “Better in the second half, in the first half we were very slow.

“Palace gave us a lot of problems. We lost a lot of balls that allows counter attacks and we should have improved in possession.

“In the second half, much better in possession. Better in organisation [too], we didn’t allow anything to Palace. The second goal closed the game.”