Nuno reveals aspect of Wolves performance that ‘upset’ him

Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves’ lack of ruthlessness in front of goal is an area of their game they will need to work on in future.

Despite his side’s 3-0 win over Everton, the Portuguese manager was keen to point out his annoyance at some of the opportunities missed.

His frustrations are carried over from recent defeats against Arsenal and Sheffield United. The midlands club failed to score in both despite creating a number of openings.

They did manage to find the net on three occasions against the Toffees, however Santo says there were still examples of wastefulness in Sunday’s game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “In the first half I think we still had the same situation as the previous game.

“We didn’t finish the actions, there was always one pass missing. It’s something we have to look at.”

The 46-year-old agreed that there was some good passages of play from his team throughout the contest. But after seeing a a number of them come to nothing, he was keen to stress his players need to take all chances that come their way.

“We had chances, this is what upsets me. But at the same time, it’s better to have chances and not finish the actions,” he added.

“Now we are talking about maybe we should be more clinical. We had two clear chances, and these kind of chances don’t come every day.

“So no matter what the result, you should give that moment the commitment it requires.”

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SPOT STILL ON?

The win moves Wolves back up to sixth in the Premier League, just four points behind fourth placed Leicester. The Foxes play struggling Bournemouth on Sunday evening.

With three games remaining, Wolves could still qualify for the Champions League, although would need results to go their way.

When asked about his team’s chances of finishing in the top four, Santo said: “Now we go to Burnley. We’ll go game by game.

“There’s a lot of things we have to play for and stay focused.”