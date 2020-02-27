Nuno reveals emotions after guiding Wolves to last 16 of Europa League

Nuno Espirito Santo says reaching the last 16 of the Europa League is “massive for the club” after Wolves progressed past Espanyol on Thursday evening.

Having won the first leg 4-0, the Premier League side traveled to Barcelona in a comfortable position in the tie and were able to make a number of changes.

Wolves lost the game, Jonathan Calleri completing his hat-trick in the 91st minute to give the Spaniards the win, however they still progressed with a 6-3 aggregate win.

It is the first time they have reached the last 16 of a European competition since 1972, and speaking to the official club website, Santo spoke of his pride at his team reaching that stage of the competition.

“It is exciting. It’s massive. The building of the team, the process that we have been through, so we’re delighted”, he said.

“There’s been some very tough teams. It started in the qualifiers, the play-off was tough, the group stage was tough, and we’ve had to manage the competitions, which at the same time is tough with a small squad.

“But I’m very proud with the way the players have been working and dedicating themselves, and I think it has been massive. It’s massive for the club, massive for the city and we are happy, but we want to keep going. Keep going with the hard work, and this gel between players is amazing, but we need to keep on going.

“Tomorrow we will see the draw and now we start thinking about the next game. All we are focused on now is the Premier League.”

Wolves will discover their opponents for the next round on Friday afternoon when UEFA conduct the draw at their headquarters in Switzerland.

They are the second British team to progress after Rangers also overcame Portuguese opposition on Wednesday, beating Braga 4-2 on aggregate.

They could be joined by Manchester United, Arsenal and Celtic should they successfully come through their ties.