Nuno reveals Harry Kane chat; chances of facing suitors Man City

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether to pick Harry Kane against Manchester City after Saturday’s training session.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, trained with the squad for the first time on Friday following a five-day quarantine period after returning late from his holiday. Spurs have so far rejected a £100million offer for the England skipper, with another, higher, bid likely to follow.

But speaking about Kane at Friday’s press conference, Nuno said: “He joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk.

“Of course it is a private conversation, but everything is OK. He is preparing himself.

“We still have the session of tomorrow to decide. We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.”

On whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play, Nuno added: “I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It’s such a huge club, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here.”

Injury updates from Nuno

As for injuries ahead of the game, Nuno revealed that Japhet Tanganga should be fit after picking up an injury late in the pre-season win over Arsenal.

“He had a problem in his adductor that was getting stiff. We decided to take him out, he had a couple of days recovering and doing some treatment. He joined the group.”

The news doesn’t sound quite so good for new signing Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.

When asked if Romero had recovered from his Copa America injury, Nuno added: “Yes, he is not fit, because players that didn’t have too many sessions, Romero, Bryan, Harry, we have to try and balance the situations. But the injury was in the Copa America, he had holidays, he didn’t totally recover, but he has been able to train and he is doing well.”

