Nuno reveals who has his ‘huge respect’; begs Tottenham fans to ignore key stat

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed who on show on Sunday had his “huge respect”, and implored Spurs fans to ignore a key stat.

Spurs secured their third successive league victory to go top after sinking a stubborn Watford side 1-0. Harry Kane returned to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time this season, but it was his partner in crime Son Heung-min that notched the game’s only goal.

The South Korean’s teasing free-kick nestled in the far corner of the net after going untouched through the corridor of uncertainty.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Football London) Nuno said: “The fans really pleased me, the way they supported us when we needed them. We should be more clinical I think because of the quality they have.”

On the impending absences of Argentine pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso during and after the international break, Nuno said: “It’s a problem that doesn’t affect us but all the clubs with South American players playing in the Premier League.

“We have to go with the government law but we are not getting help from FIFA or the government. We want the situation clarified for the next window as well.

“Is there any player when they are called up for their national team they say no? We are trying to anticipate the damage and working on that as a club.”

After admitting the pair will have to quarantine upon their return, Nuno said: “We are trying to find the best way to have the players sooner when they return.”

On Mouusa Sissoko who made his Watford debut after leaving Spurs last week, Nuno added: “I have huge respect for him. I want to wish him all the best. He is a gentleman.”

Nuno reveals likes and dislikes in Tottenham display

When asked what pleased him the most, the Portuguese said: “Our fans. The way they support us when the team was in trouble. The way they start pushing. Really pleasing. You ask about all the things, that was the one.

“From the game? The organisation. I think we kept all the game the shape, the right triggers, the right moments to press. Much better in the second half when we recover higher up the pitch.

“But what pleased me is when we could not kill the game, we had chances to do so, we didn’t lose our minds. We stick together, and we were compact. We did not allow too many chances to Watford. That was good.

“The balance between these two aspects was good, and in the end, the way we managed the game. Something I didn’t like: we should be more clinical, I think we had enough quality and talent players to kill the game.”

On being top after three weeks, he urged both the players and fans to not get caught up in their superb start. “That doesn’t mean anything at all, that doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

“I invite everybody, not only the players, but our fans to don’t pay attention to that. Don’t pay attention to that. Let’s keep on working, we still have a long way and a lot of aspects to improve on.”

