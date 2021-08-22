Manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted his pride as Tottenham beat his former club Wolves but feels they still have plenty of work to do.

The Portuguese tactician took his charges to Molineux looking to build on last weekend’s encouraging triumph over Manchester City. He left Harry Kane on the bench as the England skipper’s future is still shrouded in doubt. And it was Kane’s England team-mate Dele Alli who secured the points for the visitors.

He won a controversial penalty before slotting past Jose Sa from 12 yards out. Wolves were more than a match for the north Londoners, with Adama Traore particularly dominant.

And they were unlucky not to secure at least a point from an entertaining game. Nuno acknowledged the opposition’s efforts and praised the way his men dealt with the situation.

“Relentless, compact, solid, a unit – everybody helping each other because it was tough from minute one, but we defended very well,” he told Sky Sports. “In terms of attitude, I am very proud. When you are not able to do a lot of things, you do what you have to do take what we came here for.

“We started well, had a couple of movements that were really dangerous – the second half much better, we had more and had clear chances to kill the game.”

Nuno seeks Tottenham progression

Spurs pulled off a superb result in downing Pep Guardiola’s champions last week. Kane did not play in that fixture, with City heavily linked to the forward.

But he was introduced with 19 minutes to go in the West Midlands. The travelling fans gave him a warm reception, singing the traditional ‘he’s one of our own’ chant.

The prolific marksman had one shot but could not find a way past Sa. Nuno preferred to speak about the team as a whole and made it clear nobody is getting caried away.

“Wolves, credit to them, they are a strong team. This is about trying to adapt and realise what the game asks for,” he added. “It is a team you cannot lose the ball in the middle of the field against, one time we did that it was one v one against Hugo [Lloris]. He did his job.

“We had two tough matches, very demanding opponents. So we are growing and have a lot of things to improve and work on.”

