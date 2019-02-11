Nuno reveals where Wolves need to improve after Newcastle draw

Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the character that Wolves demonstrated to clinch a late draw against Newcastle United, but insisted that his side still have room for improvement.

Wolves looked to be on the verge of a first defeat in seven games after Isaac Hayden had put Newcastle 1-0 up, but Willy Boly’s late header earned the hosts a draw.

Nuno told BBC Sport: “It came late, but the performance deserved goals. We created situations but the final touch was not there. It is something we must improve and be more clinical.

“Credit to Newcastle, they were so organised. Last minute shows the character of the team.”

There were several Newcastle protests when Boly’s equaliser went in, due to an apparent foul on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and the fact that the goal came after the signalled four minutes of injury time. However, Nuno said the referees should be protected due to the tough nature of their job.

“I didn’t see the images yet. I will answer this question in the press conference of course. I don’t judge the work of the referees because it is so hard. The referees are so well prepared and must decide in a second.

“We should have done better, but the effort in the last minute and the way they believed shows character. But we require a lot of improvement.”

