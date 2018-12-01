Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his side need to collectively and individually raise their standards after their poor run of form continued in a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.

Wolves had taken an 18th-minute lead when Matt Doherty finished from a tight angle, but second-half goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett took the Bluebirds out of the bottom three and up to 15th place – giving Neil Warnock the perfect 70th birthday present.

It all means that Wolves have now taken only one point from the last six games and now sit 11th ahead of Saturday’s fixture list.

But the Portuguese coach is refusing to tear into his players and knows it is time to roll their sleeves up to get better results.

“We stick together as a team, but individually we have to raise our standards at some moments that can define the games,” Nuno said.

“I think the boys work hard, the attitude and energy is there.

“But it is six games without a win, that’s the reality.

“There is only one way we can go out there – sticking together and believing in how we do things.”

