Nuno Espirito Santo refused to answer a question regarding a Tottenham transfer for Lautaro Martinez reportedly being ‘agreed’, while the player’s agent also weighed in on the speculation.

News surfaced on Sunday of Tottenham reportedly agreeing a £60m fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of Martinez. The Argentine has formed one half of a lethal strike partnership in recent seasons alongside Romelu Lukaku. However, amid the Serie A champions’ financial woes, several of their elite stars could be on the move this summer.

Achraf Hakimi has already departed for PSG, while Lukaku appears Chelsea-bound in a mammoth £97.5m deal.

Martinez could be next to go after the Times insisted Inter had accepted a Tottenham bid.

Other outlets were rather more cautious in their approach, and that is the stance Tottenham boss Nuno has also taken.

After their 1-0 pre-season victory over North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Nuno was directly asked about Martinez.

“I will not speak about any player,” said the Portuguese (via the Express). “I will only speak about my players, Tottenham players, nothing else.”

Tottenham are understood to wish to partner Martinez alongside Harry Kane despite his persistent links to Man City.

Many speculated Martinez’s arrival would signal Kane’s exit, though the Times suggested Tottenham are intent on having both forwards line up in the club’s colours this coming season.

Significant work must still be done regarding both players, and if the comments of Martinez’s agent – Alejandro Camano – are anything to go by, a deal for Martinez is far from close.

“Lautaro is happy at Inter and in Italy,” said Comano (via Fabrizio Romano). “His decision is to stay.

“He’s never going to have a fight with Inter to leave the club. Never. Lautaro’s an Inter player and he’s happy in Italy.”

Late Arsenal interest sparks Tottenham response

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, despite an intervention from north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are said to have reopened talks with the Italian club over a deal after Tomiyasu finished his stint with Japan at the Olympics. The 22-year-old walked away with nothing as the host nation lost the bronze medal match to Mexico.

The north London club have already completed a deal for Atalanta’s Cristian Romero. However, they still want the versatile Tomiyasu after selling Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth this summer. However, reports over the last 48 hours were claiming that Arsenal have joined the race for his signature.

That may well have sparked sporting director Fabio Paratici into action, that’s according to Football Insider anyway.

The report states that with personal terms already finalised, the club are now negotiating the structure of the deal. Tottenham have increased their offer to £17.5million for the Japanese star.

