Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has raised further doubt over Tanguy Ndombele’s future by confirming he will not feature against Wolves.

The midfielder arrived in north London in the summer of 2019 as a marquee Mauricio Pochettino signing. However, he has struggled to make his mark ever since. Indeed, four months into his stay, Jose Mourinho entered the dugout and Ndombele endured a mixed run under the Portuguese.

Still, he fared better than he is doing now. Ndomeble did not play a minute in pre-season and has not featured at all since Nuno took over from Mourinho.

Asked about the Frenchman in his latest press conference, the manager said: “”I can be completely honest with you, Tanguy is not going to be involved in the squad on Sunday.”

While Nuno did not divulge the reasons for his absence, Ndombele has reportedly asked to leave.

Spurs’ £55million club-record signing supposedly feels he no longer has a future at the club. He is said to have felt that way for some time.

But his absence against in last Sunday’s Premier League opener against Manchester City appears to have brought matters to a head.

Ndombele is reported to have made his stance clear earlier in the summer, which is a key factor over his omission.

Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski sale could scupper Man Utd's Haaland chances, three PL teams chasing Madueke and Chelsea in for French midfielder Robert Lewandowski's sale could scupper Manchester United's chances of signing Erling Haaland; Spurs, Leicester and Everton all chasing Noni Madueke from PSV and Chelsea join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, all in today's transfer chatter.

As a result, he has seemingly been frozen out of Nuno’s plans even though he is fit and available to play.

He has also not been registered as a player for the Europa Conference League, in which Spurs lost on Thursday.

Nuno on Harry Kane latest

Elsewhere, in his press conference, Nuno insisted that he would wait to make a decision on Harry Kane’s involvement at Molineux.

The England captain only returned to training last Friday and subsequently missed Sunday’s win over City.

“He trained today, trained good. He’ll train tomorrow and we’ll make a decision,” Nuno said. “I’m so sorry to keep saying the same thing but this is how we work. “It is a day-by-day situation.”

There was a scare for new signing Cristian Romero in Thursday’s defeat to Pacos de Ferreira. The defender was holding his knee towards the end of the match.

“I think it was due to fatigue, it was his first game in a while, he played 90 minutes intensely,” Nuno said.

“In the second half we were unbalanced and there were a few situations, but I think it was fatigue. He is well today and he is recovering, but he is OK.”

Spurs drew 1-1 with Wolves in their meeting at Molineux last season.