Arsenal fended of late interest from Real Sociedad before sealing a deal for Benfica star Nuno Tavares, according to a report.

The Gunners are poised to announce the transfer after Tavares travelled to London to finalise the paperwork.

Arsenal will pay €8m plus add ons to Benfica with the player signing a five-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But the transfer was almost scuppered at the 11th hour by the LaLiga side.

Sociedad apparently came in with a “last-ditch attempt” to sign the 21-year-old left-back. The Daily Mail reports the Spanish side tried to hijack the deal with a bigger offer than the one agreed by Arsenal.

The paper though claims Portuguese agent Cesar Boaventura and UK-based agency Sync Global ensured Arsenal’s proposed transfer was not derailed.

Mikel Arteta has been looking for an understudy to Kieran Tierney and Tavares is the man wanted by the club.

Nuno Tavares together with his agents after paperworks signed as new Arsenal player. Contract until June 2026, €8m plus add ons to Benfica. Confirmed.

His name only emerged this week, but Arsenal have been working hard to nail down a deal for a player who made 25 appearances last season.

He has been described by the Athletic as “dynamic, athletic and capable of making driving runs”.

Arsenal make Ramos enquiry

Meanwhile, Arsenal have registered their interest in Sergio Ramos.

ESPN report that Ramos and PSG “are in advanced negotiations” however there is no agreement in place.

And while PSG are hoping to a hammer out a contract that Ramos will agree to, Goal claims “Arsenal have asked to be kept updated regarding any future talks regarding the former Real Madrid captain”.

It would represent a huge coup for Arteta if he could bring a player of Ramos’ standing to The Emirates.

With no deal done, reporter Rubén Uría has suggested that Arsenal have asked to be kept in the loop.

Arsenal are likely to need a replacement for David Luiz this summer after his contract expired with the Gunners.

And despite his age, Ramos still has plenty to offer.

“He will do very well for sure, and this is his home. I would be delighted if Sergio Ramos went to a club that offered him what we have not been able to offer him,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said to El Transistor.