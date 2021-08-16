Nuno makes telling Tottenham admission when hit with fresh Kane probe

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says that he soon may not be able to control his club’s transfer dealings, amid doubt over Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker’s future has proved the story of the transfer window so far, but a new twist emerged on Sunday. He failed to make the squad for the 1-0 win over Manchester City. He only returned to training on Friday, but Gary Neville has pointed out that every other England Euro 2020 final starter at least made the bench last weekend.

Kane reportedly wants to move to City in the search of silverware as he reaches the peak of his career.

He also believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy allowing the transfer. Levy, though, believes otherwise and does not want to sell.

Nuno has repeatedly insisted that he is planning for life with Kane in his team. Now, though, he has admitted that the transfer window may not be in his hands.

“We have our squad, we have our Spurs players,” the manager told BBC Radio 5 Live (via Times & Star).

“We have to commit them but we have to know that 31st of August is sometimes not in your hands. All the managers in the Premier League have the same feeling that I have – trying to finish the window and settle down.

“Harry is [training] with us, he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team.

“We don’t expect [something to happen before the transfer deadline but] we have to be ready to act if necessary because until the 31st anything can happen in football.”

City have already had a £100million bid for Kane rejected. Now, though, they are reportedly ready to offer £127million.

The reigning Premier League champions reportedly believe they can raise funds through sales of fringe players. Furthermore, one senior first-teamer could add to that kitty.

Neville makes Kane transfer point

Speaking on Sunday, Neville said after Kane’s no-show against City: “I just read into the fact that every other England player that’s been part of the Euros has been involved this weekend either on the bench or in the squad.

“Harry Kane would be here today I feel if there was no doubt over his future. I took it that he’s gone.

“I just felt him not being visible in the stadium; the most prominent Tottenham player, first game of the season not being visible in this stadium?

“We have a lot of cameras around and I suspect we were looking for him everywhere. To not see him here today was a surprise.”