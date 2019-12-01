Nuno ‘very proud’ after witnessing Wolves battle to draw with Sheff Utd

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said that he was “very proud” after watching his side claim a draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Lys Mousset opened the scoring for the Blades inside the first three minutes and it wasn’t until 64 minutes that Matt Docherty got the hosts back into the contest.

Neither side could find a winner but speaking to reporters after the game, Nuno hailed the bravery both sides displayed at Molineux.

“We didn’t start the game well, because we were playing against a Sheffield team that has a really high press and that makes it very difficult,” the manager said.

“That causes lots of problems, the press. But we stayed in the game and competed. We stayed in it right until the end and so did they. Both teams out there have everything.”

United’s George Baldock could have been sent off for a second bookable offence for a challenge on Diogo Jota but was instead let off, something which Nuno said typified the bravery of both sides.