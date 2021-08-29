Nuno wants to transform Tottenham midfield as bid prepared for £40m star

Tottenham are reportedly hopeful of completing a sensational deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bolster his midfield area further following Moussa Sissoko’s switch to Watford, while doubts continue to surround the futures of both Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele ahead of the 11pm deadline on Tuesday evening.

The north London club have so far enjoyed a highly productive window. They’ve managed to keep talisman Harry Kane, while also adding Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero from Atalanta, Sevilla’s Bryan Gil and Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

However, midfielder Sarr is considered one for the future and is heading back to France on loan.

To that end, Nuno feels he is still a little short in his engine room and the Sunday Mirror states that Tottenham hope they can strike a deal with Brighton for Bissouma before time runs out – with Nuno a big fan of the player.

The Seagulls value the combative midfielder at £40million, having signed him from Lille for £15m in 2018.

Bissouma has also been strongly linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer. However, it appears that Spurs have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals.

Initial Levy bid crucial to deal

The 24-year-old is expected to agree to a switch, if Spurs submit a suitable offer before the window shuts.

Therein lies the problem, however, with Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy known to make lowball offers at first before then hoping to strike some middle ground.

But with just three days left in the window, there’s unlikely to be enough time for that sort of tactic.

Bissouma is not the only player on Spurs’ radar as the clock ticks down.

A new striker to back up Harry Kane is also on the agenda. Moves for a new right-back, another centre-back and Wolves winger Adama Traore are also being mooted.

Indeed, the latest reports suggest that that the Molineux ace is desperate for a switch to north London.

