NYCFC target Yaya Toure opens door to possible Serie A switch

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has hinted that a switch to Serie A will be something he will consider next summer.

The 34-year-old falls out of contract at the Etihad next summer and is expected to be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer – bringing an end to a successful seven-year stay at the Premier League leaders.

Toure has been linked on several occasions with Serie A clubs in the past, and while City’s sister club, New York City FC remain strong favourites for his signature, the Ivorian hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a move to Italy.

Speaking to Gazzeta dello Sport, Toure said: “In the past there have been several contacts with Italian football, but then I have followed different and important paths like those of Barcelona and Manchester City.

“But never say never in life.”