Nyom apologises to former club Watford over celebration

West Brom defender Allan Nyom has issued an apology to former club Watford after his over-zealous celebrations against the Hornets last week.

The 28-year-old enthusiastically celebrated Matt Phillips’ 90th-minute goal, which gave West Brom a 3-1 win at The Hawthorns, in front of the visiting fans.

He had been jeered by supporters of the Hornets throughout the game.

Nyom wrote on Instagram: “I just want to apologise to the Watford FC fans because, unfortunately, it seems that my celebration during the Saturday game was considered as a lack of respect.

“Sincerely, it never was my intention to disrespect the club or the fans, and I apologise to them if they have felt it. In my heart there is only gratitude and my best wishes for all Watford FC family.”

The Cameroon international made 37 appearances for Watford in 2015/16 before moving to West Brom for £3million in the summer.

Naturally a right-back, Nyom has been increasingly impressive on the left side of defence for Tony Pulis’ in-form side.