Watford’s Nyom seals £4million switch to West Brom

Tony Pulis has made his fourth West Brom signing of the summer after Allan Nyom joined the club from Watford for a £4million fee.

Nyom, who made 32 Premier League appearances for Watford last season, has signed a four-year contract after a £3million move.

“I received a call from my agent last night and he told me about the offer to come here and I was happy to do so,” he told wba.co.uk.

“Last year was my first in England. I was so happy to play in the Premier League as I think it is one of the best leagues in the world. I enjoyed it a lot.

“The Premier League is completely different to other leagues because here there is more intensity, more fight… the atmosphere in England is better than Spain.

“The team here is good and with good players, a team that plays together. I’m going to try to bring energy and to give my best every game; I want to help the team.”

The Baggies are pushing ahead with a deal for Robson Kanu after the 27-year-old was granted permission to leave the Wales squad.

He is a free agent after leaving Reading in the summer and is not governed by the window so there is no time pressure on Albion to get the deal done on Wednesday